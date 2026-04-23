Osman shines briefly before injury in Birmingham’s narrow Win

Ghana international Ibrahim Osman made a decisive impact before an early injury cut his game short, as Birmingham City secured a 2-1 victory over Preston North End in the Championship.

The winger set up a crucial assist for his side opener before later scoring the second goal of the night for his team , playing a key role in Birmingham’s attacking display. His sharp movement and creativity troubled Preston’s defence in the opening stages, underlining his growing influence in the side.

However, Osman’s promising performance was brought to an abrupt end when he was forced off in the 37th minute due to injury. The nature of the injury has yet to be confirmed, raising concerns for both club and country.

Despite his early departure, Birmingham held on to claim all three points, with Osman’s contributions proving vital in the outcome.

The result boosts Birmingham’s position in the table, but attention will now turn to the fitness of one of their standout performers.