Newcastle track in-form Ghanaian teen Amoako

Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Ghanaian teenager Prince Amoako Junior after sending scouts to Denmark to watch him in action over the weekend.

The 19-year-old winger impressed once again, scoring his seventh league goal of the season in FC Nordsjælland’s 2-1 win over Viborg FF. His strike, a composed finish after 32 minutes, brought his side level before they went on to secure a late winner.

Amoako has been one of the standout young performers in Denmark this season, contributing 12 goals and assists in 26 league appearances. His form has not gone unnoticed, with scouts from SC Freiburg also present at the match.

Newcastle are understood to be monitoring attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window, with inconsistency affecting their Premier League campaign. The Magpies have lost their last four matches in all competitions and sit 14th with 42 points from 33 games.

Uncertainty surrounding the futures and form of key wide players including Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes has increased the club’s interest in emerging talent.

Amoako’s performances have drawn attention from several European clubs, and with his stock continuing to rise, a summer move away from Denmark appears increasingly likely.