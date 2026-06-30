Our father would be deeply disappointed – Kwadwo Safo Jnr on family fued

The deepening succession dispute within the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo has taken another emotional turn, with Kwadwo Safo Jnr. expressing profound sorrow over the recent shooting involving his sister, former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, saying the tragic events would have left their late father “gutted and very disappointed.”

Speaking at a press conference organised by supporters of Adwoa Safo, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. appealed for reconciliation among members of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka family, warning that the ongoing public conflict threatens to destroy the legacy painstakingly built by the founder of the church and the Kantanka Group.

“Wherever my father is resting today, I know he would be deeply saddened and extremely disappointed by what is happening among us.”

He warned that the ongoing conflict could have long-term consequences for the Kantanka Group and the Kristo Asafo Mission, particularly in attracting future investors and maintaining public confidence.

“If we continue fighting ourselves, it is our father’s name and legacy that we are destroying. Tomorrow, when we need investors to support the businesses he left behind, people may refuse because of the image we are creating today.

His comments come just days after the shooting incident at the late Apostle’s residence at Kwabenya, where Adwoa Safo sustained injuries during a confrontation linked to the bitter leadership dispute that has engulfed the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in September 2025.

The succession battle has become one of the country’s most closely watched family disputes after disagreements emerged over who should lead both the church and the business empire left behind by the renowned inventor and industrialist.

While Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, has maintained his claim to the leadership, other members of the family insist that the late Apostle revised his succession arrangements before his death and entrusted family leadership to Adwoa Safo while outlining a different roadmap for the future of the church.

The disagreement escalated into legal proceedings after attempts were reportedly made to install Akofena as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission despite objections from sections of the family.

The conflict reached a climax when gunshots were allegedly fired during an encounter at the Kwabenya residence, leaving Adwoa Safo injured and prompting a police investigation.

Recounting the circumstances leading to the incident, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. disclosed that he had intended to accompany his sister to the family residence on the day of the confrontation but was prevented by a sudden illness, which he now believes may have saved his life.

According to him, the visit was never intended to provoke confrontation but rather to appeal to organisers to postpone the planned ceremony until all siblings were present and able to participate in discussions concerning their father’s wishes.

“Everyone knows that I go almost everywhere with Adwoa Safo,” he told journalists.

He explained that his sister contacted him before leaving and instructed him to inform their other siblings about the planned meeting.

“When she called me, she said, ‘Kwadwo, contact our brothers and sisters because we all agreed that whoever our father chose as his successor, we would all support that person. We would gather together, install the person and take photographs because it was our father’s decision.’ That was why we wanted everybody to be there.”

According to him, the family believed there was no urgency to proceed with any installation ceremony because preparations were still underway for their late father’s 40-day funeral rites.

“My sister said we should all go there and respectfully ask them to wait until all the siblings arrived because we still had about forty days before our father’s funeral. That was the purpose of the visit.”

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. became emotional as he reflected on how narrowly he escaped the violence that unfolded that day.

He disclosed that he had arranged to travel in the same vehicle with his sister and another relative but developed a sudden stomach upset moments before leaving his home.

“If I had gone with her as planned, I would have been sitting at the back of the vehicle with Adwoa Safo. Either the bullets would have hit both of us or she might even have died in my arms,” he lamented.

He described the sudden illness as a strange twist of fate that ultimately prevented him from joining the convoy.

“When I was just about to leave to meet her, all of a sudden I developed a stomach upset and had to return home. Looking back now, I believe that situation saved my life.”

Reflecting on the current state of the family, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. expressed concern that the public disputes and violence are gradually eroding the reputation their father built over decades through his contributions to religion, education, technology and industrialisation.

He therefore appealed to all members of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kwadwo Safo family to put aside their differences and work towards preserving the legacy of the late Apostle.

Meanwhile, investigations into the shooting continue.