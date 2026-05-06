Perception of corruption widespread among citizens – APL

The Governance Trust Barometer, a report by policy think tank, Africa Policy Lens has found that perception of corruption remains very high among citizens.

The maiden Governance Trust Barometer report, which was unveiled in Accra on Wednesday May 6, 2026, said the deep perception of corruption held by citizens was the largest among a range of governance indexes it measured across the country.

One of the positive indexes reported was Ghana’s democratic legitimacy, the the Barometer found that this legitimacy is undermined by “widespread perceptions of corruption, which remain the single largest drag on overall trust.”

“While citizens acknowledge the presence of laws and institutions, the Barometer found out there is a clear perception that accountability is not consistently enforced.”

Weak Government Communication and Limited Citizen Influence

The report also found that despite citizens’ moderate ability to express views, they also remain dissatisfied with government communication, raising concerns over the ”clarity,

transparency, and responsiveness of government communication.”

“The system allows participation but does not consistently translate it into influence,” the report noted on its Government Communication index, which it said received a a score of 44.2 on a scale of 0 to 100.

Attached is the full report.