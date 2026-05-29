Prophet Eric Boahen Uche predicts Ghana World Cup whitewash and PSG Champions League triumph

Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche has thrust himself into the spotlight with a series of audacious football prophecies, declaring that the Black Stars will fail to win a single match at the upcoming World Cup while urging the national team to seek his divine intervention if they hope to turn their fortunes around.

The prophet, speaking with considerable conviction, did not mince his words when it came to Ghana’s World Cup prospects, painting a bleak picture for a nation that has historically carried enormous hope into the tournament.

“Ghana will lose all their World Cup matches. They should come to me for prayers,” he declared, extending what amounted to a spiritual lifeline to the Black Stars ahead of the global showpiece.

His prophecies did not stop at Ghanaian football. Turning his attention to European club football, Uche also weighed in on the Champions League, backing French giants Paris Saint-Germain to claim the coveted trophy at Arsenal’s expense.

“Paris Saint-Germain will win the Champions League against Arsenal,” he stated with certainty.

The prophecies have predictably stirred strong reactions across football and religious circles in Ghana. While some have dismissed the predictions as attention-seeking, others have engaged more seriously with the claims, given the culture of prophetic declarations that has become a familiar feature of Ghana’s public discourse.

Whether the prophet’s visions materialise on the pitch remains to be seen, but for now, his words have added a colourful dimension to the anticipation building around both the World Cup and the Champions League final.

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