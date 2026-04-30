PURC resolves over 98% of utility complaints in Q1 2026

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in the Volta Region has achieved a complaint resolution rate exceeding 98 percent in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting notable progress in consumer protection and utility regulation.

According to a quarterly performance report released by the Commission, a total of 904 complaints were received from customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL). Out of this number, 892 cases were successfully resolved, representing a resolution rate of 98.67 percent.

ECG accounted for the majority of complaints, recording 735 cases, of which 726 were resolved, translating into a 98.78 percent resolution rate. Ghana Water Limited received 169 complaints and resolved 166, achieving a 98.22 percent resolution rate.

The report highlighted that service quality issues dominated the complaints, making up about 98 percent of all cases. These included frequent power outages, low voltage, erratic water flow, and unreliable supply.

Other concerns such as billing discrepancies, metering challenges, payment issues, customer service complaints, and unlawful disconnections were recorded but constituted a smaller proportion of the total cases.

A five-year performance review from 2022 to 2026 shows consistent improvement in complaint resolution, with rates rising from 89.87 percent in 2022 to 98.67 percent in 2026—the highest recorded within the period.

The Commission attributed the improved performance to increased consumer engagement, the expansion of digital complaint platforms, and strengthened regulatory supervision. Electronic channels such as WhatsApp and email accounted for more than 95 percent of complaints received during the period.

As part of its regulatory duties, PURC conducted extensive field operations, including visits to 31 communities, interactions with 332 consumers, and inspections of 28 industrial and small-to-medium enterprises across the region.

The Commission also monitored nine district-level customer service centres operated by ECG and GWL. While access to these centres was generally satisfactory, challenges such as limited office space, meter shortages, and logistical constraints were identified.

Additionally, PURC implemented targeted interventions to enhance service delivery. These included the replacement of a faulty meter at Ho-Tritinu and the installation of a 50-kilovolt-ampere transformer at Adzorkope to improve electricity supply.

Under its pro-poor water initiative, the Commission commissioned 12 mechanised boreholes in rural communities across the Hohoe Municipality, Ketu North Municipality, and Akatsi South District. The facilities are expected to provide safe drinking water to thousands of residents.

The Commission noted that the first-quarter performance reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering efficient, reliable, and consumer-focused utility services. It pledged to intensify public education, strengthen oversight, and collaborate closely with utility providers to address persistent challenges in electricity and water supply in the region.