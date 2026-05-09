Adu Adjei scores to hand Rijeka a win over Vukovar 91

Portrait of soccer player Daniel Adu-Adjai saluting, wearing a light blue and white jersey with Favbet sponsor; team crest visible, cheering crowd backdrop and a large 'GOAL' graphic behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 9, 2026

English-Ghanaian forward Daniel Adu Adjei delivered a commanding performance as Rijeka cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Vukovar 91 in the Croatian HNL.

Adu Adjei opened the scoring just before half-time at Stadion HNK Rijeka, finishing calmly from close range after latching onto a low cross from Mladen Devetak in the 41st minute.

The 21-year-old was at the heart of Rijeka’s attacking play throughout the contest, troubling the Vukovar 91 defence with his pace, movement and direct running. He recorded five shots and repeatedly found dangerous spaces inside the opposition penalty area as the hosts dominated proceedings.

Rijeka tightened their grip on the match early in the second half when Stjepan Radeljicheaded home from a delivery by Justas Lasickas.

Substitute Toni Fruk added a third goal deep into stoppage time, again assisted by Devetak, to complete an emphatic evening for the home side.

Rijeka outshot their visitors 17-7 and restricted Vukovar 91 to only one effort on target in a one-sided encounter that underlined the hosts’ growing confidence this season.

For Adu Adjei, the goal marked another milestone in an impressive campaign. The attacker has now contributed six goals and three assists in 25 HNL appearances during the 2025/26 season, further cementing his importance in Rijeka’s frontline.

Rijeka will now shift focus to a major Croatian Cup showdown away to Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, 13 May.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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