Rahim Ibrahim wins Slovak League title with Slovan Bratislava

Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim has been crowned champion of Slovakia’s top-flight league after helping Slovan Bratislava clinch the title with two matches still to play.

The 24-year-old featured in his side’s narrow 1-0 victory over DAC 1904 on home soil, a result that confirmed their dominance at the summit of the Slovak Niké Liga. Ibrahim started the match but was substituted in the 55th minute, making way for fellow Ghanaian Zuberu Sharani.

Ibrahim played a contributing role throughout the title-winning campaign, scoring two goals and registering an assist as Slovan Bratislava maintained a consistent run of form.

His success adds to the growing list of Ghanaian players making an impact across European leagues, underlining the country’s continued influence in international football.

For Ibrahim, the title marks a significant milestone in his career, as he continues to establish himself on the European stage.