Sammi Awuku champions menstrual health awareness at Okuapeman SHS

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has called for stronger national efforts to eliminate the stigma surrounding menstruation and create a more supportive environment for girls across Ghana.

The MP made the call during a Menstrual Hygiene Day commemoration held at Okuapeman Senior High School in the Eastern Region under the theme, “Together for a Period-Friendly Ghana.”

The programme brought together students, teachers, traditional authorities, health advocates and development partners to discuss menstrual health awareness, dignity and the need to promote safe and supportive spaces for adolescent girls in schools and communities.

Addressing participants at the event, Awuku stressed that menstruation should never become a source of shame, discrimination or educational disadvantage for young girls.

According to him, many girls across the country continue to face challenges associated with menstrual hygiene management due to stigma, misinformation and limited access to support systems.

He noted that creating open and supportive conversations around menstrual health remains critical to ensuring that girls develop confidence and participate fully in education and social life without fear or embarrassment.

Awuku further emphasized the collective responsibility of government institutions, schools, families, traditional leaders and development organisations to support initiatives that promote menstrual hygiene education and protect the dignity of girls.

He indicated that national conversations around menstrual health must move beyond silence and cultural discomfort to practical interventions that empower young girls and safeguard their well-being.

The Akuapem North MP also highlighted the importance of ensuring that no girl misses educational opportunities because of menstruation, describing menstrual dignity as an important component of gender equality and inclusive development.

Menstrual Hygiene Day has in recent years become an important global advocacy platform aimed at raising awareness about menstrual health, challenging harmful cultural stereotypes and promoting access to sanitary products and education for girls and women.

In Ghana, civil society organisations, schools, policymakers and health advocates have increasingly intensified campaigns around menstrual health following growing concerns that stigma and inadequate support systems continue to affect girls’ school attendance, confidence and academic performance.

Stakeholders at the Okuapeman SHS programme reiterated the need for sustained public education, improved sanitation facilities in schools and stronger community engagement to help normalize conversations about menstruation and support adolescent girls.

Participants also called for broader partnerships between government and private institutions to improve menstrual health education and access to sanitary products, especially in underserved communities.

Sammi Awuku concluded by encouraging society to continue supporting initiatives that promote confidence, dignity and equal opportunities for girls, stressing that building a “period-friendly Ghana” requires collective commitment and continuous advocacy.