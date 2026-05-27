Sarkodie calls for change in late-night concert culture

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 27, 2026

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sparked fresh conversations about the entertainment culture after publicly appealing to event organisers outside Accra to schedule his performances earlier in the night.

The celebrated musician, known for his energetic stagecraft and commanding performances, admitted that performing deep into the early hours of the morning has become physically exhausting and is beginning to affect the quality of his performances.

In a message shared on Facebook, Sarkodie acknowledged the long-standing nightlife culture in many towns and cities across Ghana, where concerts and entertainment events often continue until dawn before headline artists finally mount the stage.

However, the rapper explained that his body naturally slows down after 1am, making it difficult for him to maintain the same level of energy fans expect during his performances.

“To my people in most towns outside Accra, I understand that many of you enjoy partying until morning. But as a performer, my energy is usually at its highest only until about 1am at most,” he wrote.

Sarkodie further explained that once performances are delayed beyond that period, it becomes increasingly difficult for him to deliver his best performance on stage.

“Any time after that, my body starts shutting down, which is completely natural. So I would really appreciate it if organisers could have me perform much earlier so fans can get the best out of me,” he added.

The rapper stressed that performing around 4am places enormous physical strain on artists and should not be treated as normal within the entertainment industry.

“I get extremely tired performing around 4am. That is not normal for the human body,” he stated.

Sarkodie’s comments have since generated widespread debate online, with many fans and entertainment stakeholders weighing in on Ghana’s concert scheduling culture.

Some social media users agreed with the rapper, arguing that artists are often forced to wait for several hours backstage before performing, leading to exhaustion and reduced stage quality.

Others, however, defended the traditional nightlife culture in many parts of Ghana, noting that fans in some regions typically prefer concerts to peak during the early hours of the morning.

For years, major concerts and entertainment events in Ghana have often featured headline acts performing between 2am and 5am, particularly during festive celebrations and outdoor events outside the capital.

Many artists have quietly complained about the demanding schedules, although few have publicly addressed the issue as directly as Sarkodie has now done.

The rapper’s concerns also highlight broader conversations about artist welfare, performance quality and professionalism within Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Known for hit songs such as “Adonai,” “Pain Killer,” “Lucky,” “Non Living Thing” and “Country Side,” Sarkodie remains one of Africa’s most successful and influential rappers.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering high-quality live performances both locally and internationally, earning multiple awards and global recognition for his consistency and artistry.

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