‘Sexy’ Bole SHS teacher’s salary halted by GES

Ghana’s Education Service has activated its enforcement machinery against an educator accused of sexual misconduct involving a student, responding to the educator’s disappearance by freezing his salary and mobilising police to hunt him down before he can flee jurisdiction entirely.

The teacher, whose name has been withheld pending formal charges, was employed at Bole Senior High School when allegations surfaced that he had engaged in inappropriate contact with a student within the school’s science laboratory — an incident captured on video that prompted swift institutional response.

Rather than report for duty to face questioning, the accused educator simply vanished, abandoning his post and triggering immediate administrative consequences.

The Ghana Education Service moved swiftly to interdict him — a preliminary suspension measure — before escalating to the severance of his salary compensation.

Director-General Professor Ernest Kofi Davis disclosed the sequence of events during media engagement on Monday, July 1, characterising the alleged behaviour as incompatible with the profession and dangerous to student welfare.

The Service had filed a formal report with the Ghana Police Service requesting the educator’s arrest and detention pending criminal investigation.

Professor Davis articulated a dual-track accountability approach: simultaneous criminal prosecution through the courts paired with internal disciplinary proceedings governed by GES codes of conduct.

He signalled that the institutional response would not consist of bureaucratic slaps on the wrist but rather the most stringent penalties available within the Service’s regulatory framework.

“We want to pursue legal action against the staff involved and also take him through our established processes under the code of conduct so that, at the end of the day, we apply the rules as stipulated in our code of conduct. We will apply the toughest sanctions to serve as a deterrent because we want our school environment to be safe.

Teachers who expose children the way we saw in the video have no place in GES,” Professor Davis stated.

The stance reflects mounting institutional pressure to create educational environments in which predatory behaviour becomes impossible through the certainty that perpetrators will face consequences sufficient to deter others from similar conduct.