Sports Minister Kofi Adams pays courtesy call on Ga Mantse

Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Iddie Adams, has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace in Accra, in a move aimed at deepening ties between government and traditional leadership.

The visit highlighted the growing collaboration between national institutions and customary authorities in promoting sports, youth development and cultural heritage.

Mr Adams said the engagement was to seek the blessings and support of the Ga Mantse ahead of a series of major sporting events scheduled to take place in Ghana, including the Senior Athletics Championship and the African Arm-wrestling Championships.

He stressed that traditional leaders play a vital role in shaping national development, particularly in mobilising communities and inspiring young people to pursue excellence in sports.

The minister also commended the Ga Mantse for his leadership and commitment to maintaining peace and stability, which he said were essential for nurturing talent and hosting international competitions.

In his response, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II underscored the importance of sport as a unifying force that resonates across all levels of society. He described it as a powerful tool not only for entertainment but also for cultural promotion and economic growth.

The Ga Mantse urged the ministry to continue leveraging Ghana’s rich cultural identity in global sporting platforms, noting that this could strengthen national pride and open up new opportunities for the country.

He also called for unity and discipline within national teams, emphasising that representing Ghana should reflect a strong sense of responsibility and patriotism.

The meeting concluded with prayers for Ghana’s sporting success and a renewed commitment from both sides to work together in advancing the country’s sports and cultural agenda.