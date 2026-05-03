Swedish – Ghanaian Jonah Kusi-Asare makes Fulham premier league debut

Back view of a soccer player in a white jersey with 'KUSI-ASARE' and the number 18; green field and a scoreboard showing Arsenal 3, Ful 0.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 3, 2026

Teenage forward Jonah Kusi-Asare has taken another step in his promising career, making his Premier League debut for Fulham during their 3-0 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

While the result did not go Fulham’s way, the moment carried special significance for Ghanaian football followers. The 18-year-old, who is of Ghanaian descent through his father, becomes one of the latest young talents with roots in Ghana to emerge on one of football’s biggest stages.

Kusi-Asare is the son of Kumasi-born Jones Kusi-Asare, a former Swedish youth international, linking him directly to Ghana’s rich football heritage. His background also makes him eligible to represent Ghana internationally, alongside Sweden and Finland, where his mother is from, a decision that could attract interest from the Ghana Football Association in the coming years.

Currently on loan from Bayern Munich, the young striker has already been making his mark in England, scoring four goals in five appearances for Fulham’s Under-21 side in Premier League 2 this season.

His rise has been closely watched since August 2025, when he announced himself during Bayern Munich’s pre-season fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, coming off the bench to score after replacing Harry Kane.

Though still at the early stages of his senior career, Kusi-Asare’s journey is one that resonates strongly with Ghanaian fans, reflecting a growing trend of diaspora players making an impact in European football while remaining connected to their roots.

As his development continues, attention may increasingly turn to which nation he chooses to represent, with Ghana among those hopeful of securing his international future.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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