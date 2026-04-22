Techiman Eleven Wonders FC sanctioned with indefinite transfer ban over unpaid debt

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC have been handed an indefinite ban on registering both domestic and international players after failing to settle an outstanding financial obligation to a former player.

The sanction, imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), follows the club’s continued non-compliance with directives issued by its Players’ Status Committee and later enforced by the Disciplinary Committee.

The case centres on unpaid dues owed to Moses Afriyie, who reported the matter to the GFA after the club failed to meet a deadline to honour the agreed payment.

According to the GFA, Eleven Wonders were initially fined and granted an additional grace period to settle the debt, with clear warning that further sanctions would follow if they did not comply.

However, after the club failed to act within the extended timeframe, the Disciplinary Committee invoked Article 15(2) of its code, triggering a transfer ban that will remain in place until the outstanding amount is paid in full.

The ruling highlights the GFA’s efforts to enforce discipline and ensure contractual obligations are respected across Ghanaian football.

Officials say the decision is also intended to protect players’ rights and maintain integrity within the domestic game, amid growing scrutiny over financial compliance by clubs.

Eleven Wonders have yet to publicly respond to the sanction.