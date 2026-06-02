Tema Police Intercept Truck Carrying Suspected Indian Hemp, Arrest Driver

Man standing with hands restrained in front of an open green truck trailer; gray bags with red stripes and orange pumpkins are laid out on the ground in a parking area.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 2, 2026

Police in the Tema Region have arrested a driver after intercepting a truck loaded with a large quantity of suspected Indian hemp along the Tema–Ada highway.

The suspect, identified as Bismark Kpormeno, was arrested on Sunday, May 31, 2026, by officers of the Tema Highway Patrol Unit during a routine operation.

According to a statement from the Tema Regional Police Command, the suspect was driving a Hyundai Mighty II container truck when officers attempted to stop him for a check.

He allegedly failed to comply and sped off, triggering a pursuit by the patrol team.

Man with blurred face standing against a wall, wearing a black T‑shirt with a clown face design and his hands cuffed in front.

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The chase ended at Bondase, where officers managed to intercept the vehicle and effect the arrest.

A subsequent search of the truck reportedly uncovered twelve sacks and eighty parcels of compressed plant material suspected to be Indian hemp. The items were concealed inside a container and tightly wrapped in sellotape.

Delivery scene: a green truck with its rear doors open in a parking lot, with gray bags tied with pink bands in the foreground and orange pumpkins to the right of the bags.

#image_title

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected drugs were loaded at Kpeve in the Volta Region and were being transported toward Ada at the time of interception.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while both the vehicle and the seized substances have been secured as evidence.

The Tema Regional Police Command says it remains committed to intensifying efforts against drug trafficking and other criminal activities, and has urged the public to support security agencies with timely information to aid law enforcement operations.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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