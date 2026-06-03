The players were respectful and listened to my instructions – Carlos Queiroz after Wales draw

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says he is pleased with the commitment and discipline shown by his players as Ghana continue their preparations for the World Cup.

The Portuguese coach praised his squad’s willingness to follow instructions after Ghana played out a 1-1 draw against Wales in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

Speaking after the game, Queiroz highlighted the players’ dedication to implementing his tactical plans, describing their attitude as one of the most positive aspects of the performance.

“What really pleased me a lot is the way the players listened to my instruction, my game plan; they were very respectful,” he said.

Although Ghana were unable to secure victory, Queiroz believes the team is moving in the right direction and remains confident that further improvements will come with more time together on the training pitch.

The former Portugal and Iran manager stressed that building a competitive side requires patience, but insisted the signs are encouraging as the Black Stars prepare for the challenges ahead.

Ghana will begin their Group L campaign against Panama on 17 June before taking on England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Queiroz believes the foundations are being laid for a stronger and more cohesive Black Stars side, as they look to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.