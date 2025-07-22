3 hours ago

Former Liberia international and Head of State, George Oppong Weah has asserted that the standard of quality of Ghana’s footballing talent cannot be put into disrepute.

Ghana is a season African football powerhouse which has four Africa Cup of Nations laurels to celebrate, with four FIFA World Cup appearances under her belt. Also, as the continent’s first ever country to clinch a FIFA U-20 World Cup title— something the entire continent is to be proud of, the former Liberia President reiterated that Ghana’s wealth of talent is immense.

“I know the culture of football here in Ghana because I have been following Ghana Black Stars when I was young in Liberia.

“I saw all the best players play and Ghana has talents and you can all agree. For the number of players that went to Europe can tell you that Ghana has talent.” George Weah told Andydotcom.

Oppong Weah usually joins a community football game at La Bawalwshi Park, a suburb of Accra when spending holidays in Ghana. His fabulous and illustrious club career took him to French Ligue 1 clubs, AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille as well as English sides Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan.

58 year old Weah who was Head of State for Liberia from 2018 to 2024, is the only African player currently to hold the record of winning the FIFA Best Player of the Year and the Ballon D’Or in 1995. He has won the African Footballer of the Year three times and is considered as one the greatest footballers of African football.