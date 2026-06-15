Thomas Partey inspires Rhode Island Children as Ghana prepares for World Cup opener

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey swapped training drills for community outreach as he helped inspire dozens of young football enthusiasts during a special engagement event in Rhode Island ahead of the Black Stars’ FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Arsenal midfielder joined several of his Ghana teammates at Bryant University as part of FIFA and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Be Active campaign, which encourages children to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles through sport.

Children aged between 10 and 14 were given the opportunity to share the pitch with some of Ghana’s biggest football stars, taking part in football exercises, skills sessions and interactive games designed to promote physical activity.

Partey, one of the senior figures in the Black Stars squad, played a leading role throughout the event, encouraging the youngsters to stay active, work hard and enjoy sport as a pathway to better physical and mental well-being.

The event came as Ghana continued preparations for their Group L opener against Panama on Wednesday, offering local children a rare chance to watch the team train and meet players they admire.

After the on-field activities, Partey spent time signing autographs, posing for photographs and chatting with participants, creating memorable moments for the aspiring footballers.

The Be Active campaign was first introduced during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and forms part of a wider effort by FIFA and WHO to tackle physical inactivity among young people around the world.

The initiative promotes at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity for children and adolescents, using football’s global appeal to inspire healthier habits and positive lifestyles.

For many of the Rhode Island youngsters, the chance to interact with a player of Thomas Partey’s calibre was a once-in-a-lifetime experience as anticipation continues to build ahead of the World Cup.