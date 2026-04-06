3 hours ago

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has expressed confidence that Thomas Partey will return to top form in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎Partey featured in Ghana’s recent friendly defeats to Austria and Germany during the March international window, but has struggled for consistent game time since his move to Villarreal CF from Arsenal FC last summer.

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‎Speaking on the team’s preparations, Baffoe acknowledged the midfielder is not yet at full fitness but remains optimistic about his recovery ahead of the global tournament.

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‎“Thomas Partey is not 100% in shape, which is also fully understandable. They need to be in top form,” he said.

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‎The former defender emphasised the importance of having key players fully fit as Ghana fine-tune preparations for the World Cup.

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‎The Black Stars are expected to regroup in May for a friendly against Mexico before facing Wales on June 2 in their final warm-up match.

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‎Ghana, who will be making their fifth appearance at the tournament, have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. They open their campaign against Panama on June 17, before taking on England and Croatia in subsequent group fixtures.

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‎With early exits in both the 2014 and 2022 tournaments, expectations will be high for a stronger showing this time around, with Partey’s fitness likely to play a key role in the team’s chances.