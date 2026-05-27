TOR receives 1m barrels of Bonga Crude Oil for processing

Ghana’s premier oil refinery, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), has announced the arrival of approximately 1 million barrels of Bonga Crude Oil aboard the MT Cap Felix as part of its ongoing refinery revitalisation and crude processing programme.

Bonga Crude Oil is sourced from the deepwater Bonga oil field, located in the Gulf of Guinea, approximately 120 kilometres offshore the Niger Delta in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by management on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the company said the crude oil cargo was purchased from Shell and supplied through TOR’s tolling partner, Fujairah/Triangle Commodities Trading (TCT), under arrangements aimed at supporting the refinery’s operational recovery and ensuring a sustained supply of petroleum products to the Ghanaian market.

The receipt of the Bonga Crude marks another significant milestone in TOR’s efforts to restore stable refining activities, improve national energy security, and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Bonga Crude, known for its high-quality, low-sulphur characteristics and favourable refining yields, is expected to produce substantial volumes of premium petroleum products, including LPG, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), and fuel oil for both domestic and regional markets.

Management of TOR expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana, regulatory institutions, financial partners, and all stakeholders whose support continues to contribute to the refinery’s operational resurgence.

TOR further reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and the long-term transformation of the refinery into a competitive and commercially sustainable energy hub for Ghana and West Africa.

Management added that it will continue to engage stakeholders and the public as operations progress.

It would be recalled that this portal broke the news in late December 2025 when the company restarted crude oil refining operations after extensive maintenance works.

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), established in 1963, is Ghana’s only oil refinery and plays a critical role in the country’s downstream petroleum sector.

Over the years, the refinery has faced operational challenges, including intermittent shutdowns due to maintenance constraints, financing difficulties, and crude supply shortages.

Early last year, the new management started pursuing a revitalisation agenda aimed at restoring full operational capacity, improving efficiency, and repositioning TOR as a commercially viable refinery.

The resumption of crude imports and refining activities forms part of ongoing efforts to stabilise domestic fuel supply and strengthen Ghana’s energy security.