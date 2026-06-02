Two Pupils Dead, Dozens Injured in School Bus Crash at Assin Edubiase

A road crash involving a school bus has left two pupils of Alice Elites Academy dead and several others injured in a tragic incident at Assin Edubiase in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The victims, a boy and a girl, were among over 40 pupils travelling in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus when the accident occurred along the Assin Homaho stretch.

The Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has confirmed the incident and is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

According to officials, emergency responders quickly moved all injured pupils to nearby health facilities following the accident. Twenty-two of them were sent to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, while the remaining 18 were taken to the Assin Edubiase Health Centre.

Medical teams attended to all 40 injured children, who were later treated and discharged to rejoin their families.

Although all injured victims survived, the loss of the two pupils has plunged the school and surrounding community into grief, with parents and residents struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash as concerns grow over road safety along the stretch.

The incident has left a sombre mood in Assin Edubiase, where families and school officials continue to mourn the young lives lost in the accident.