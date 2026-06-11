U.S. Embassy in West Africa Dismantles Over 100-Person Birth Tourism Visa Fraud Network

The United States Department of State has announced that a U.S. embassy in West Africa has dismantled a large-scale birth tourism network involving more than 100 foreign nationals, as part of an intensified global crackdown on visa fraud and immigration abuse.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, the department said the scheme involved the use of fraudulent documents and visa facilitators, commonly known as “fixers,” to secure U.S. visitor visas for individuals allegedly intending to give birth in the United States so their children could acquire citizenship.

According to the statement, the network operated through coordinated arrangements that included document manipulation, travel facilitation, and planned childbirth logistics aimed at exploiting U.S. birthright citizenship laws.

“A U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a sophisticated birth tourism network of more than 100 foreign nationals using fraudulent documents and visa ‘fixers’… We shut it down, revoked these foreign nationals’ visas,” the department said.

The State Department did not disclose the specific West African country involved but confirmed that it is working with local authorities to identify and dismantle similar operations in the region.

Officials explained that birth tourism—where foreign nationals travel primarily to give birth in the United States—is considered a violation of U.S. visa regulations when misrepresented during the application process.

“No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S.,” the statement emphasized.

The department also revealed that similar enforcement actions have been taken globally, including in Europe, where more than 400 suspected cases linked to organized networks have been identified since 2024. Several companies are alleged to have facilitated visa applications and coordinated childbirth-related travel arrangements.

In North Africa, U.S. officials reportedly revoked over 100 visas issued to individuals linked to similar activities.

The State Department reiterated its commitment to continued global enforcement, describing visa access as a privilege rather than a right, and warning that individuals involved in fraudulent schemes will face visa revocation and potential bans from future travel to the United States.