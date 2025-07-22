4 hours ago

Ghanaian lawmaker Lawrencia Dziwornu has called on the Black Queens to go all the way and win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the national women’s team prepares for their semi-final showdown with Morocco.

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, who also sits on Ghana’s Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports, expressed strong optimism about the team's chances and urged the nation to back the Queens as they chase what would be a historic first-ever WAFCON title.

Dziwornu, one of the few women on the committee, hailed the resilience and performance of the Black Queens throughout the tournament and emphasized the significance of a potential victory for Ghanaian women’s football.

“This is our moment,” she declared. “The Black Queens have shown great character, determination, and skill. I believe this is the team that can break the jinx and bring home Ghana’s first Women’s AFCON trophy.”

Ghana reached the semi-finals of the competition after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Algeria in the quarter-finals, continuing an impressive run that has seen them defeat top sides despite entering the tournament as underdogs.

With a high-stakes semi-final against host nation Morocco set for Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the Queens face their toughest test yet.

But for Dziwornu, the bigger picture lies beyond just one match. She sees a potential WAFCON title as a transformative moment—not only for Ghanaian football, but for the visibility and investment in women’s sports across the country.

“As a woman, and as someone who has followed this team closely, I know what this would mean,” she said. “It would validate years of hard work, often done in silence and without the same support that the men’s teams enjoy. These young women are rewriting our football narrative.”

The MP also hinted at further parliamentary support for the team, noting that the committee will be advocating for increased funding and development initiatives for women’s football programs if the team succeeds.

“This is not just about the trophy,” Dziwornu added. “It’s about changing mindsets. It’s about making sure the next generation of girls knows they can dream just as big. Parliament will play its part in sustaining that progress.”

The Black Queens are seeking to lift the title after qualifying for the continental showpiece for the first time since 2016. Their resurgence has come under Swedish head coach Kim Björkegren, who has brought fresh energy and tactical discipline to the squad.

His team now stands on the verge of history, with a victory over the host nation setting up a potential final against either Nigeria or South Africa.

If successful, the Black Queens would become only the fourth nation to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, joining Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa.

As anticipation builds across the country, Lawrencia Dziwornu’s rallying cry echoes the hopes of millions of Ghanaians: “We believe in them. Now it’s time to bring it home.”