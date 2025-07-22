1 hour ago

The Black Queens of Ghana will face Morocco for the first time in the history of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with the two sides meeting at the semifinals of the competition.

The highly anticipated penultimate encounter, set for Tuesday at the Stade Olympique in Rabat, comes at a very crucial moment for both sides, each chasing a maiden continental title since making their WAFCON participations respectively.

Morocco booked their place in the last four with a commanding 3-1 victory over Mali in the quarterfinals. Prior to that, Jorge Vilda’s side recorded two group-stage wins against DR Congo and Senegal, and a draw against Zambia in their tournament opener.

Ghana, on the other hand, endured a patchy start, a disappointing defeat to defending champions South Africa, followed by a draw Mali, before the Black Queens bounced back with a commanding win over Tanzania to secure second place in Group C.

In the quarterfinals, Ghana edged past Northern African side Algeria in a fierce contest that ended goalless after regulation time, a draw after extra time which led to a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan emergeding as the hero, saved two penalties to help the Ghanaian team triumph in 4-2 win after the shootout.

Head coaches from both teams spoke at a pre-match press conference held at the Olympic Stadium.

Despite Morocco scoring eight goals in the tournament so far, head coach Jorge Vilda urged his side to be even more clinical.

“We will try to be more efficient against a very strong Ghanaian team, to score more goals and create more opportunities,” he said.

Forward Ibtissam Jraidi echoed her coach’s sentiment, adding:

“We create chances, but we need to score first and score more. We are ready to fight for our flag and our people.”

Ghana’s coach Kim Björkegren acknowledged the challenge of facing the hosts, but also saw potential in the pressure of the occasion.

“Of course, it’s going to be tough in front of a huge crowd. But I also know from experience that home support can work both ways,” he said.

“When you silence the crowd with a goal, that energy flips—and it can give your team a massive lift.”

Though Tuesday marks their first WAFCON meeting, Ghana and Morocco have faced off in four international friendlies. The record is even— with two wins apiece.

This penultimate game not only offers a chance to tip the head-to-head balance but also serves as a defining moment in both nations' quests for a first-ever WAFCON crown.

Ghana vs Morocco – WAFCON 2024 Semifinal

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Venue: Stade Olympique, Rabat

Kickoff: 19:00 GMT