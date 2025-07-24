1 hour ago

Ghana's U20 team beat Niger U20 2-0 to clinch bronze medal in the just ended WAFU Zone B Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 23 2025.

The Black Satellites of Ghana, led by coach Desmond Ofei, clinched the third place and won the Bronze Medal at the U20 WAFU Zone B Championship at the expense of fellow West African side, Niger who in the end finished in fourth place at the championship.

The game which began in a tensed manner, saw both sides locking horns in a very fierce manner, giving the strength and tenacity of both sides as well as the unique tactical acumen of both coaches trying to have each other's ideas supersede that of their fellow counterpart.

The game, which was seen as a very dicey one, finished off as hosts, Ghana, took home a 2-0 victory over Niger. The game saw a sudden turn of events as Niger head coach ordered his charges to get off the pitch after a penalty call for Ghana by referee on the 70th minute was vehemently disagreed by the Nigerien technical bench, leading to the game going on a temporal hiatus.

Ghana came in again and kept the dominance, converted the penalty through captain Aziz Musibau before he again doubled the lead for Ghana, eight minutes after the penalty goal.

Ghana kept up with the dominance until the end of the game as they finished the tournament at bronze medalists on home soil.