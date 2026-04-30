We are going all out – Medeama President Armah Parker ahead of Goldstars GPL clash

Medeama SC say they are fully focused on securing victory in their upcoming clash with Bibiani Gold Stars, as club president Moses Armah Parker delivers a clear message of intent.

“Medeama SC are going all out; we’re fully focused on the Gold Stars game,” Parker said, signalling both urgency and confidence within the camp.

His comments come at a crucial stage of the season, with Medeama keen to reinforce their dominance, particularly at home where they have built a formidable reputation. The Mauve and Yellow have often proved difficult to break down on their own turf, and expectations are high that they will rise to the occasion once again.

Parker’s statement also reflects belief in the squad’s preparation, both tactically and mentally. Medeama have earned a reputation for delivering in high-pressure fixtures, and the tone from the club’s leadership suggests players are being challenged to meet that standard.

Bibiani Gold Stars, however, are expected to provide a stern test. Eager to upset the established order, they arrive with their own ambitions and will be aware of the significance of the encounter.

Recent meetings between the two sides have largely favoured Medeama, but the visitors will hope to rewrite that narrative.

With kickoff set for Sunday May 3rd 3pm, anticipation is building for what promises to be a closely fought contest. The key question remains whether Medeama can turn their determination into another commanding performance, or if Gold Stars can seize the moment and deliver a surprise result.