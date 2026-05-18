Wiyaala crowned Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador in Wa East

The Upper West Regional capital of Funsi came alive with music, colour and cultural pride as celebrated Ghanaian musician Wiyaala was officially unveiled as Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador for Ghana during a grand ceremony attended by government officials, traditional leaders and residents of Wa East.

The colourful event celebrated not only Wiyaala’s achievements as an international artist but also the rich cultural heritage and identity of Northern Ghana.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie described the occasion as a proud moment for the country and praised Wiyaala for consistently promoting Ghanaian culture on the global stage.

“I am truly happy for the unveiling of our celebrated daughter, sister, colleague and friend, Wiyaala, as Fugu Queen and tourism ambassador,” the minister said during the ceremony.

She noted that the recognition had been long overdue and urged Ghanaians to use the event as an opportunity to celebrate the traditions, resilience and heritage of Northern Ghana.

According to Dzifa Gomashie, Wiyaala has over the years used music, fashion and performance to showcase Ghanaian culture to international audiences while remaining deeply connected to her roots.

The Tourism Minister revealed that she had known Wiyaala for nearly two decades and praised the musician for proudly wearing Fugu and promoting Northern Ghanaian fashion long before it became a popular trend on social media.

She also highlighted Wiyaala’s contributions toward youth empowerment, women’s development, education, environmental cleanliness and cultural promotion in her community.

The minister used the occasion to encourage Ghanaians to patronise locally made products, particularly Fugu and other traditional textiles.

In her acceptance speech, Wiyaala expressed appreciation to the minister and the people of Wa East for the honour bestowed on her.

“And I want to tell my mummy [Dzifa Gomashie] that I have accepted this title, this honour, and I will not disappoint you. I’ll make the whole town proud. When I go out there, I will roar,” she said.