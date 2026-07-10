Woman accused of stealing GH₵156,445 in susu contributions granted bail

Gavel on a wooden desk with a red binder and glasses; wooden tiles spell 'BAIL' in the foreground.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 10, 2026

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to a woman accused of fraudulently breaching the trust of 35 traders by allegedly misappropriating GH₵156,445 collected through a susu scheme.

Martha Nana Esi Afful, who had earlier been remanded, pleaded not guilty to 35 counts of fraudulent breach of trust when she appeared before the court.

Presiding Judge Joseph Y. Kuunsong admitted the accused to bail in the sum of GH₵200,000 with two sureties. The court directed that one of the sureties must be a public servant earning not less than GH₵5,000 a month.

The case has been adjourned to August 12, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the complainants are traders and residents of La in Accra.

The prosecution alleged that Martha, described as a self-styled susu collector formerly residing at Burma Camp, operated a business known as “ZOE” and represented to the complainants that she collected daily susu contributions, which would be held for periods ranging from one to three years before being repaid with interest.

The court heard that the complainants began making contributions in 2023 under a three-year savings arrangement.

The prosecution alleged that when the contributors attempted to withdraw their savings and the promised interest in December 2025, the accused could not be reached, although she reportedly remained in contact with a few of the complainants by telephone.

According to the prosecution, the accused also provided an MTN Mobile Money number through which some of the complainants continued to make payments.

The prosecution said repeated attempts by the complainants to recover the alleged GH₵156,445 proved unsuccessful.

The court heard that a complaint was lodged with the police on June 14, 2026, leading to Martha’s arrest at a washing bay at Tse Addo.

According to the prosecution, in her caution statement to the police, the accused said she had relocated to Swedru in the Central Region following the death of her husband, which made it difficult for the complainants to contact her after December 2025.

The prosecution further stated that the accused told investigators she had invested the money in a refuse collection business and requested time to repay the amount.

The prosecution’s allegations remain before the court and have not yet been determined. Police investigations are ongoing.

GNA

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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