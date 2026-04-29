World Bank pledges $8.2bn to boost electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa

The World Bank Group has pledged $8.2 billion to boost electricity access across Sub-Saharan Africa, targeting one of the region’s most pressing development challenges, where nearly 600 million people still lack power.

The funding supports “Mission 300,” a joint initiative with the African Development Bank Group aimed at connecting 300 million people to electricity by 2030. Under the programme, the World Bank is expected to deliver 250 million connections, while the African Development Bank will account for the remaining 50 million.

According to the World Bank, the initiative has already mobilised an additional $1.2 billion from public and private sector sources. Projects are currently underway in more than 40 countries, with over 150 programmes being implemented.

Despite some progress in recent years, limited access to electricity continues to hinder economic growth across the region. Inadequate power supply affects healthcare delivery, reduces agricultural productivity, and increases operational costs for businesses, ultimately constraining job creation and industrialisation.

The World Bank said the programme is designed not only to expand electricity access but also to drive broader economic transformation by linking energy supply to job creation, digital expansion, and industrial growth.

“Electricity is the bedrock of jobs, opportunity, and economic growth,” said Ajay Banga. He added that Mission 300 is focused on implementing reforms that reduce costs, strengthen utility services, and attract private sector investment.

A key component of the initiative is the introduction of National Energy Compacts—country-led reform frameworks aimed at improving policy alignment, boosting utility performance, and unlocking investment in the energy sector. The programme also seeks to scale up private sector involvement through competitive procurement, regional electricity trade, and risk mitigation measures.

The initiative comes amid growing collaboration among development finance institutions to tackle Africa’s energy deficit, widely seen as a major barrier to inclusive growth. Improved electricity access is expected to support sectors such as small and medium-sized enterprises, agro-processing, manufacturing, and digital services.

“Reliable, affordable power is the fastest multiplier for small and medium enterprises, agro-processing, digital work, and industrial value-addition,” said Sidi Ould Tah, noting that access to electricity can significantly boost entrepreneurship and income generation.

Beyond economic benefits, increased electricity access is also expected to improve living standards by enabling safer cooking, better access to information, enhanced education, and more efficient healthcare delivery through reliable lighting and refrigeration for medicines.

The World Bank noted that electricity connections under the programme are expanding at a pace about 1.5 times faster than previous efforts, reflecting the impact of ongoing reforms and investments.

Mission 300 is expected to lay the groundwork for long-term, sustainable energy systems capable of reaching underserved communities while supporting Africa’s transition to more reliable and resilient power infrastructure.