You’re a true symbol of unity to the NPP – Afoko told

The hall at the party’s regional secretariat at Damongo in the Savannah Region buzzed with more than politeness when New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman hopeful, Awentami Paul Afoko, walked in.

For the Regional Executives, Council of Elders, and Patrons gathered in the Savannah Regional capital of Damongo, it felt like a closure and a reset.

Afoko’s consultative engagement with the region quickly moved beyond standard political talk. What unfolded was a moment of reconciliation, recommitment, and a sharpened focus on returning the NPP to government in 2028.

Those present were direct that Mr. Afoko’s return to contest for chairman position was timely. “You have become a symbol of unity for the NPP considering what you have gone through,” one regional executive told him.

“Your second coming is a blessing to the party.” One of them did not mince words in stating.

For many in the room, Afoko’s journey from serving as National Chairman between 2014 and 2015, stepping back from the frontline, and now re-emerging with a structured plan has become proof that the party can absorb internal storms and come back stronger.

That theme echoed throughout the meeting. “I am inspired to put certain things behind me,” a Regional Executive said, noting that Afoko’s calm persistence had shifted the mood in Savannah from lingering grievances to practical strategy.

Members said they now view him as a yardstick of patience, resilience and unity considering the fact he is someone who stayed connected to the base even when he was out of the spotlight.

Afoko leaned into that resolve and speaking to them on his “3R” agenda—Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture, told the room that unity without a plan for power is empty.

He urged the region to use the current momentum to strengthen polling station structures, improve voter data, and start mobilizing immediately rather than waiting for the election year.

“The NPP’s strength is that we absorb setbacks and return to fight smarter,” Afoko said.

“That’s how we can take back government in 2028, and it starts with discipline in regions like Savannah.” He stressed.

He framed the 2028 mission as non-negotiable to reclaim power from the NDC, restore confidence in party structures, and ensure no region feels sidelined.

As the engagement closed, handshakes turned into chants of support. The final words from the floor were simple and unanimous: “Wish you all the best.”

For Afoko, it was more than a courtesy and a mandate to keep pushing until the NPP is back in government.

The Savannah stop adds to Afoko’s growing tour of regional engagements as he seeks to consolidate support for the national chairmanship race. With the 2028 election cycle approaching, his pitch in the north is clear: ‘rebuild from the base up, and do it together.’