Youth Hospitalised After Alleged Assault at Forestry Division Office Sparks Tension in Benso

A large community gathering outdoors as a man in a white shirt speaks to a crowd, with wooden planks and vehicles in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 10, 2026

Calm has been restored in Benso in the Western Central Region following a tense incident at the local Forestry Division office that left a young man hospitalised and stirred considerable anger among residents demanding accountability.

The victim, identified as Nana Junior, is alleged to have been assaulted during a confrontation that began over something as seemingly minor as a parked motorcycle — a situation that escalated quickly and with consequences that have shaken the community.

According to youth leader Wofa Atobrah, who spoke to Adom News, Nana Junior had parked his motorcycle at the entrance of the Forestry Division office while he briefly stepped away to buy food nearby. The area, he explained, is a bustling spot in the evenings, regularly used by traders and residents, making the entrance a commonly used parking point.

When Forestry Division personnel arrived at the office, Wofa Atobrah alleged they repeatedly sounded their vehicle horns to signal that the motorcycle should be moved. When no one came forward to respond, the officers reportedly moved the bike onto the premises themselves — in the process allegedly damaging it.

What followed, according to accounts from the community, was a confrontation in which Nana Junior sustained injuries serious enough to require hospitalisation.

Elderly women in the community expressed distress over the incident, describing Nana Junior as a well-known and respectful young man whose treatment had left many residents deeply unsettled. They joined calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into exactly what transpired.

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Issah Salifu Taylor, visited Benso in the wake of the incident, urging residents to remain calm and allow the proper authorities to establish the facts. He also pledged personal support toward Nana Junior’s medical expenses as investigations continue.

Police have intervened to maintain order in the community while efforts to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident are underway.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    2026 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan joins John Terry, Roberto Di Matteo, others for SuperSport’s coverage
    Promotional poster for FIFA World Cup 26 with multiple soccer players and the slogan "EVERYTHING CAN WAIT" over blue curved shapes, DSTV logo visible.
    Archives
    Where to Watch and Stream FIFA World Cup 2026 (DStv)
    Education
    BECE to Be Extended to Eight Days as Education Minister Unveils Sweeping School Improvements
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31