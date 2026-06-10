Youth Hospitalised After Alleged Assault at Forestry Division Office Sparks Tension in Benso

Calm has been restored in Benso in the Western Central Region following a tense incident at the local Forestry Division office that left a young man hospitalised and stirred considerable anger among residents demanding accountability.

The victim, identified as Nana Junior, is alleged to have been assaulted during a confrontation that began over something as seemingly minor as a parked motorcycle — a situation that escalated quickly and with consequences that have shaken the community.

According to youth leader Wofa Atobrah, who spoke to Adom News, Nana Junior had parked his motorcycle at the entrance of the Forestry Division office while he briefly stepped away to buy food nearby. The area, he explained, is a bustling spot in the evenings, regularly used by traders and residents, making the entrance a commonly used parking point.

When Forestry Division personnel arrived at the office, Wofa Atobrah alleged they repeatedly sounded their vehicle horns to signal that the motorcycle should be moved. When no one came forward to respond, the officers reportedly moved the bike onto the premises themselves — in the process allegedly damaging it.

What followed, according to accounts from the community, was a confrontation in which Nana Junior sustained injuries serious enough to require hospitalisation.

Elderly women in the community expressed distress over the incident, describing Nana Junior as a well-known and respectful young man whose treatment had left many residents deeply unsettled. They joined calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into exactly what transpired.

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Issah Salifu Taylor, visited Benso in the wake of the incident, urging residents to remain calm and allow the proper authorities to establish the facts. He also pledged personal support toward Nana Junior’s medical expenses as investigations continue.

Police have intervened to maintain order in the community while efforts to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident are underway.