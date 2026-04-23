2.6 million Ghanaians face food insecurity despite high national consumption — report

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

A new report by the Ghana Statistical Service reveals a stark contrast in the country’s food situation: while most people are eating adequately, millions still lack reliable access to nutrition.

According to the Food Insecurity Vulnerability Report for the final quarter of 2025, about 2.6 million people remain food insecure, even though roughly 91% of the population reports acceptable food consumption levels.

In total, an estimated 29.8 million Ghanaians are considered food secure.

However, the national average conceals sharp regional inequalities.

Food insecurity is most severe in the northern belt—particularly the North East Region, Northern Region, Upper East Region, and Upper West Region—where nearly 40% of households face poor or borderline food consumption.

In contrast, more than 95% of households in ten other regions enjoy adequate food intake.

The findings highlight a persistent gap between overall food availability and equitable access, pointing to the need for targeted policies to support vulnerable populations in the hardest-hit areas.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Smiling woman in a black blazer seated in a wheelchair in a library with bookshelves behind her.
African News
Include PWDs in climate change decisions – Prof. Naami
Industrial oil refinery with gas flares shooting orange flames and dark smoke above a desert-like facility
African News
Global fossil fuel subsidies deepen Africa’s energy vulnerability
African News
Ghana ready to lead Africa’s AI revolution – Sam George
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17