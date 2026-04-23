2.6 million Ghanaians face food insecurity despite high national consumption — report

A new report by the Ghana Statistical Service reveals a stark contrast in the country’s food situation: while most people are eating adequately, millions still lack reliable access to nutrition.

According to the Food Insecurity Vulnerability Report for the final quarter of 2025, about 2.6 million people remain food insecure, even though roughly 91% of the population reports acceptable food consumption levels.

In total, an estimated 29.8 million Ghanaians are considered food secure.

However, the national average conceals sharp regional inequalities.

Food insecurity is most severe in the northern belt—particularly the North East Region, Northern Region, Upper East Region, and Upper West Region—where nearly 40% of households face poor or borderline food consumption.

In contrast, more than 95% of households in ten other regions enjoy adequate food intake.

The findings highlight a persistent gap between overall food availability and equitable access, pointing to the need for targeted policies to support vulnerable populations in the hardest-hit areas.