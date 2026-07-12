2026 World Cup semi-finals: France to face Spain as England renew Argentina rivalry

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its decisive stage, with two heavyweight semi-final clashes officially confirmed as four of international football’s biggest nations prepare to battle for a place in the final.

France will take on Spain in the first semi-final on Tuesday, 14 July, at Dallas Stadium in Texas. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT in what promises to be a captivating contest between two European powerhouses with rich World Cup pedigrees.

The following day, England will face Argentina at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia in another blockbuster encounter. The match, which also kicks off at 19:00 GMT, revives one of football’s most historic rivalries, with a place in the 2026 World Cup final at stake.

France secured their place in the last four after another impressive run through the knockout stages, while Spain continued their quest for a second World Cup title with a series of composed performances.

England’s reward for overcoming a difficult path is a meeting with reigning world champions Argentina, who have once again demonstrated their quality and resilience on the sport’s biggest stage.

With the tournament now entering its final week, supporters around the world are anticipating two high-quality semi-finals featuring four nations that have combined to win multiple World Cup titles.

The winners of the two matches will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, while the losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final Fixtures

Tuesday, 14 July

France vs Spain

Dallas Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Wednesday, 15 July