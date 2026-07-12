Auxerre pay emotional farewell to Ghana’s Gideon Mensah after FC Köln move

French club AJ Auxerre have paid an emotional tribute to Ghana international Gideon Mensah after confirming the defender’s departure to German side FC Köln on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old left-back brings an end to a successful four-year spell with the Ligue 1 club, where he became a key figure both on and off the pitch. Since arriving from Austrian club RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022, Mensah made 114 appearances and earned a reputation as one of Auxerre’s most consistent and reliable performers.

In a heartfelt farewell statement, Auxerre thanked the Black Stars defender for his commitment and praised his influence during one of the club’s most memorable recent periods.

“A great adventure comes to an end between AJA and Gideon Mensah,” the club said.

Auxerre highlighted Mensah’s pivotal role in helping the club secure the Ligue 2 title in 2024, a triumph that sealed promotion back to France’s top flight. The club also credited him with playing a major part in ensuring Auxerre retained their Ligue 1 status in each of the following two seasons.

“Champion of Ligue 2 in 2024, the Ghanaian international contributed significantly to AJA’s return to the top flight before playing a major role in the club’s two consecutive survivals in Ligue 1,” the statement added.

Beyond his performances, the club paid tribute to Mensah’s character, describing him as a model professional throughout his time in Burgundy.

“Combative, generous, and always impeccable on the pitch, Gide will leave a wonderful legacy at AJA and with all its supporters.”

Mensah now begins a fresh chapter in his career with Bundesliga club FC Köln, where he will be hoping to build on the experience gained in France and continue his development at the highest level.

The move also represents another significant step for the Ghana international, who remains an important member of the Black Stars squad as he prepares for the challenges of German football.