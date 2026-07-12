Argentina edge Switzerland after extra-time to book semi-final clash with England

Argentina soccer player (captain) in white-and-sky striped kit crossing arms, center foreground on green field with teammates behind.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 12, 2026

Argentina produced a resilient display to defeat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time and secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a dramatic quarter-final encounter.

The defending champions made a bright start and broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister rose highest to power home a superb header from a perfectly delivered Lionel Messi corner, giving Argentina an early 1-0 advantage.

Switzerland refused to back down and gradually worked their way back into the contest. Their persistence paid off in the 68th minute when Dan Ndoye found the back of the net with a composed finish to level the score at 1-1 and set up a tense finale.

Neither side could find a winner in normal time, sending the match into extra time as both teams battled for a place in the last four.

Argentina regained control in the 112th minute through Julián Álvarez, who calmly converted to restore his side’s lead and put Lionel Scaloni’s men within touching distance of the semi-finals.

As Switzerland pushed forward in search of another equaliser, Lautaro Martínez sealed Argentina’s victory deep into stoppage time of extra time, scoring in the 120+1st minute to make it 3-1 and spark celebrations among the Argentine supporters.

The victory sends Argentina into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, where they will face England in Atlanta for a place in the final.

The match also saw Argentina set a new FIFA World Cup record, becoming the first nation to feature in 13 extra-time matches at the tournament, overtaking Germany’s previous record of 12.

Argentina’s ability to remain composed under pressure once again proved decisive, as they kept alive their hopes of lifting another World Cup trophy.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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