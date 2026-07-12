Ghana women’s football continues remarkable rise with series of international successes

Ghana’s women’s football continues to scale new heights, with impressive performances across all levels of the game highlighting the country’s growing strength on the continental and global stage.

From the youth ranks to the senior national team and club football, Ghana has enjoyed a string of remarkable achievements in recent months, reflecting the success of sustained investment in women’s football development.

Leading the success story are the Black Damsels, Ghana’s U-15 girls’ national team, who successfully defended their CAF African Schools Football Championship title to become back-to-back African champions.

Their triumph reaffirmed Ghana’s dominance at the grassroots level and showcased the abundance of emerging talent within the country’s football ecosystem.

The celebrations continued on Saturday when the Black Maidens booked their place at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Senegal 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The qualification marked Ghana’s return to the global tournament after missing the previous two editions and underlined the team’s resilience and determination throughout the qualifying campaign.

Earlier this year, the Black Princesses also secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged in Poland in August and September.

The achievement ensures Ghana will once again be represented on the world stage at youth level, reinforcing the country’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading producers of young female football talent.

At the senior level, the Black Queens have also made significant strides after qualifying for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled to be held in Morocco in July and August.

The tournament carries added significance, as it will form part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Black Queens will be aiming to make a strong impression in Morocco as they seek not only continental success but also a place at the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ghana’s progress is not limited to the national teams. On the club front, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC are set to represent the country at the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in August.

The Ghanaian champions will be competing for one of the coveted places at the CAF Women’s Champions League, Africa’s premier women’s club competition.

The club’s participation offers another opportunity for Ghanaian women’s football to gain international recognition while showcasing the quality of players competing in the domestic women’s league.

The collective achievements of the Black Damsels, Black Maidens, Black Princesses, Black Queens and Ampem Darkoa Ladies underscore the remarkable progress women’s football has made in Ghana.

Successes at youth, senior and club levels point to a thriving development structure that continues to produce talented players capable of competing with the best on the continent and beyond.

With multiple national teams qualifying for major international competitions and Ghanaian clubs competing on the continental stage, the future of women’s football in the country looks increasingly promising.

The recent accomplishments provide further evidence that Ghana is steadily establishing itself as one of Africa’s emerging powerhouses in the women’s game.