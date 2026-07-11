Bellingham double send England past Norway into World Cup Semi-finals

England booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals after Jude Bellingham struck twice, including a dramatic extra-time winner, to seal a 2-1 victory over Norway in a pulsating quarter-final.

Norway looked on course for one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when Andreas Schjelderup broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. The winger finished with a thunder bolt shot after a swift attacking move, handing the Scandinavian side a deserved 1-0 lead.

England, however, refused to be beaten. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Bellingham rose to the occasion, finding the equaliser in the 45+2nd minute to restore parity and shift the momentum before the interval.

Despite both teams creating chances after the break, neither could find a winner in normal time, forcing the match into extra time. It marked the seventh extra-time contest of an enthralling 2026 World Cup.

Just three minutes into the additional period, England’s star midfielder delivered once again. Bellingham latched onto a loose ball inside the penalty area before calmly finishing to put the Three Lions ahead for the first time in the match.

Norway pushed relentlessly for another equaliser, but England’s defence stood firm to preserve the lead and secure a hard-fought victory.

The result sends England into the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face the winners of the quarter-final between Switzerland and Argentina, scheduled to be played later.

For Norway, the defeat ends an impressive World Cup campaign in which they emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise packages. England, meanwhile, continue their pursuit of a first World Cup title since 1966, with Bellingham once again proving the difference on football’s biggest stage.