Black Maidens beat Senegal on penalties to seal dramatic 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup place

Poster showing Ghana women’s football team celebrating qualification for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, with large 'QUALIFIED' text and a Ghana flag here and there.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 11, 2026

Ghana’s Black Maidens have qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Senegal 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Maidens held their nerve from the spot after a 1-1 draw in the second leg left the two-legged final qualifying tie level at 2-2 on aggregate, securing Ghana’s place at next year’s tournament in Morocco.

Having earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Dakar, Ghana entered the return fixture needing victory in front of their home supporters. However, Senegal made the brighter start and stunned the home crowd by taking the lead just 10 minutes into the match, piling early pressure on the hosts.

The black Maidens responded with composure, gradually taking control of possession and creating several attacking opportunities as they searched for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off just before the interval when Oaks FC captain Seidatu calmly finished a well-constructed move in the 44th minute to level the score at 1-1, sending the Accra Sports Stadium into celebration.

The second half produced an intense battle as both teams chased the decisive goal. Ghana enjoyed the better share of attacking play, while Senegal remained a constant threat on the counterattack. Despite chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner as resolute defending and assured goalkeeping forced the contest to penalties.

With no extra time in the qualification format, the match went straight to a shootout.

The tension continued from 12 yards as both sides converted a series of penalties with remarkable composure. Ghana eventually emerged 7-6 winners after a dramatic finish, sparking jubilant celebrations among the players, coaching staff and home supporters.

The victory highlighted the Black Maidens’ resilience, having recovered from an early setback before producing a composed display under immense pressure.

Qualification represents another significant achievement for Ghana’s women’s youth football programme, with the Black Maidens earning another opportunity to compete on the global stage.

The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November, where Ghana will join the world’s best young teams in pursuit of international success.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghana U17 Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Africa Football
Senegal sack head coach Pape Thiaw after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit
CAF women’s football poster with six team cards and the headline 'Women’s Football Is Thriving. We Will Surely Get There.'
Archives
Ghana women’s football continues remarkable rise with series of international successes
Two soccer players in white jerseys celebrate on the field as the cheering crowd watches in the background.
Archives
Bellingham double send England past Norway into World Cup Semi-finals
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0