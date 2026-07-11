Black Maidens beat Senegal on penalties to seal dramatic 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup place

Ghana’s Black Maidens have qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Senegal 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Maidens held their nerve from the spot after a 1-1 draw in the second leg left the two-legged final qualifying tie level at 2-2 on aggregate, securing Ghana’s place at next year’s tournament in Morocco.

Having earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Dakar, Ghana entered the return fixture needing victory in front of their home supporters. However, Senegal made the brighter start and stunned the home crowd by taking the lead just 10 minutes into the match, piling early pressure on the hosts.

The black Maidens responded with composure, gradually taking control of possession and creating several attacking opportunities as they searched for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off just before the interval when Oaks FC captain Seidatu calmly finished a well-constructed move in the 44th minute to level the score at 1-1, sending the Accra Sports Stadium into celebration.

The second half produced an intense battle as both teams chased the decisive goal. Ghana enjoyed the better share of attacking play, while Senegal remained a constant threat on the counterattack. Despite chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner as resolute defending and assured goalkeeping forced the contest to penalties.

With no extra time in the qualification format, the match went straight to a shootout.

The tension continued from 12 yards as both sides converted a series of penalties with remarkable composure. Ghana eventually emerged 7-6 winners after a dramatic finish, sparking jubilant celebrations among the players, coaching staff and home supporters.

The victory highlighted the Black Maidens’ resilience, having recovered from an early setback before producing a composed display under immense pressure.

Qualification represents another significant achievement for Ghana’s women’s youth football programme, with the Black Maidens earning another opportunity to compete on the global stage.

The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November, where Ghana will join the world’s best young teams in pursuit of international success.