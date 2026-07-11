FC Köln felt right from the start – Ghana defender Gideon Mensah on his move

Smiling man with braided hair wearing a white jersey with red stripes, standing against a red background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 11, 2026

Gideon Mensah says the ambition shown by FC Köln convinced him to make the switch to Germany, bringing an end to a successful spell with French side AJ Auxerre.

The Ghana international has signed a two-year contract with the Bundesliga club after spending three seasons with Auxerre.

Mensah, who turns 28 next week, leaves the French outfit after making more than 100 appearances, including 98 matches in Ligue 1, establishing himself as one of the club’s most dependable defenders.

Speaking after completing the move, the Black Stars left-back revealed he had several offers following the end of last season but felt FC Köln presented the best opportunity for the next chapter of his career.

“After the World Cup, I had several options. But in the discussions with the officials, who went to great lengths to sign me, I had the best feeling from the start. Added to that is the sporting prospects the club outlined for me,” Mensah said.

The former WAFA defender also expressed his excitement about experiencing football in Germany and playing in front of Köln’s passionate supporters.

“And of course, I’ve already heard a lot about the city and the extraordinary support of the FC fans, which I’m really looking forward to. Just like I did for Ghana and my previous clubs, I will give my all for FC so that the club achieves its goals and we are successful as a team.”

Mensah had reportedly attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including fellow German side Schalke 04, before opting for FC Köln.

The move marks the beginning of a new challenge for the defender, who is expected to cut short his off-season break and link up with his new teammates for pre-season preparations in the coming days.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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