One dead in gory accident on Goaso–Kukuom highway

Overturned large truck on its side at night, with emergency responders and a police vehicle with green lights nearby.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 11, 2026

A man has died after a truck loaded with plywood overturned at the Kamirekrom Immigration Checkpoint on the Goaso–Kukuom Highway in the Ahafo Region.

The fatal accident occurred on Thursday, July 9, when the Kia truck reportedly suffered brake failure while attempting to stop at the checkpoint.

The vehicle overturned, trapping one of the occupants beneath its heavy load of plywood.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and carried out a rescue operation to free the victim, who was identified only as Mr Frank.

He was, however, pronounced dead after being extricated from beneath the timber load.

Following the rescue, the accident scene was secured to facilitate the removal of the overturned vehicle and ensure the safety of other road users.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over mechanical defects, particularly brake failure, which continues to be a major cause of road crashes in the country.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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