We’ve tracked him for a long time – FC Köln sporting director on signing Gideon Mensah

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 11, 2026

FC Köln sporting director Thomas Kessler believes Ghana international Gideon Mensah will bring quality, experience and stability to the club after completing his move to the Bundesliga side.

The German club announced the signing of the 27-year-old left-back on a long-term contract after he became a free agent following the expiry of his deal with French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

Kessler revealed that Mensah had been on Köln’s radar for a considerable period before the club finally secured his signature.

“We have been monitoring Gideon for quite some time and are delighted that we have been able to bring him to FC Köln,” Kessler said.

“He brings international experience, delivered strong performances in France last season and confirmed that quality at the World Cup.”

Mensah arrives after four seasons with Auxerre, where he established himself as a key figure following an initial loan move in 2021 that was later made permanent.

The Ghana international made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season, providing two assists as Auxerre secured their top-flight status.

A regular for the Black Stars, Mensah has earned recognition for his consistent displays on the international stage and is expected to bolster Köln’s defensive options as the club prepares for the new Bundesliga season.

Köln will be hoping the experienced defender lives up to Kessler’s expectations as they look to strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports Transfers

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

African News
2026 World Cup: South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies after tournament exit
Close-up portrait of a Black male soccer player with braided hair, wearing a bright yellow England vs Ghana jersey with red collar (June 23, 2026).
Archives
Gideon Mensah will add quality and stability to our squad – FC Köln sporting director
Smiling man with braided hair wearing a white jersey with red stripes, standing against a red background.
Archives
FC Köln felt right from the start – Ghana defender Gideon Mensah on his move
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0