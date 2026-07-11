We’ve tracked him for a long time – FC Köln sporting director on signing Gideon Mensah

FC Köln sporting director Thomas Kessler believes Ghana international Gideon Mensah will bring quality, experience and stability to the club after completing his move to the Bundesliga side.

The German club announced the signing of the 27-year-old left-back on a long-term contract after he became a free agent following the expiry of his deal with French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

Kessler revealed that Mensah had been on Köln’s radar for a considerable period before the club finally secured his signature.

“We have been monitoring Gideon for quite some time and are delighted that we have been able to bring him to FC Köln,” Kessler said.

“He brings international experience, delivered strong performances in France last season and confirmed that quality at the World Cup.”

Mensah arrives after four seasons with Auxerre, where he established himself as a key figure following an initial loan move in 2021 that was later made permanent.

The Ghana international made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season, providing two assists as Auxerre secured their top-flight status.

A regular for the Black Stars, Mensah has earned recognition for his consistent displays on the international stage and is expected to bolster Köln’s defensive options as the club prepares for the new Bundesliga season.

Köln will be hoping the experienced defender lives up to Kessler’s expectations as they look to strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.