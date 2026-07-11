Gideon Mensah will add quality and stability to our squad – FC Köln sporting director

Bundesliga club FC Köln say the signing of Ghana international Gideon Mensah will provide added quality and stability as they strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 27-year-old left-back has joined the German side on a long-term contract after leaving French Ligue 1 club AJ Auxerre as a free agent following the expiry of his deal.

Sporting director Thomas Kessler said the club had tracked Mensah for a considerable period before completing the transfer, describing the defender as a player with proven quality, discipline and valuable international experience.

“We have been monitoring Gideon for quite some time and are delighted that we have been able to bring him to FC,” Kessler said.

“He brings international experience, delivered strong performances in France last season and confirmed that quality at the World Cup.

“Gideon is a player who consistently puts the team first and impresses with his tactical discipline, defensive strength and dynamism. With his profile, he will add quality and stability to our squad while strengthening our options in that position.”

Mensah leaves Auxerre after four seasons, during which he established himself as one of the club’s most dependable performers in the French top flight.

The Ghana international featured in 30 Ligue 1 matches during the 2025-26 campaign, contributing two assists as Auxerre secured their top-flight status.

He also remains an important figure for the Black Stars, having impressed on the international stage with composed and consistent displays.

The move to FC Köln offers Mensah a fresh challenge in the Bundesliga as he begins a new chapter in his European career, with the German club hoping his experience and defensive qualities will play a key role in their ambitions for the new season.