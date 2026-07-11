2026 World Cup: South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies after tournament exit

By Nana Prekoh Eric July 11, 2026

South African footballer who played at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, Jayden Adams, dies aged 25.

Jayden Adams, who played for South Africa at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, has died, it has been announced.

A cause of death has not been announced.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Adams, 25, made three Bafana Bafana appearances at the finals, featuring for his country at the World Cup.

Adams featured in all three of South Africa’s group games at the tournament, where they reached the knockout stages before losing to co-hosts Canada in the round of 32.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) paid tribute to Adams in a statement.

SAFPU said: “Death has cruelly stolen one of our own.

“It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer, but it will never take away the legacy Jayden Adams leaves behind.

“We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa. Rest in eternal peace, Jayden. You will never be forgotten.”

South Africa were knocked out of the tournament by co-hosts Canada on June 28.

Adams was an unused substitute for the last-32 tie.

Adams started his career at Stellenbosch FC before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, where he won league and African Champions League titles.

He was part of the South Africa squad that reached the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals before being called up to Hugo Broos’ squad for the World Cup, where the team made history in reaching the knockout stages of the competition for the first time.

“It’s so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

“My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace,” the Fifa president said.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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