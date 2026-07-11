Black Maidens handed Brazil, Canada and Norway in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup draw

Group of Ghanaian women's soccer players in white uniforms pose together, celebrating qualification with a large 'QUALIFIED' banner and Ghana flag motif in the foreground.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 11, 2026

Ghana’s Black Maidens have been drawn into a challenging Group C for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, where they will face Brazil, Canada and Norway in Morocco.

The draw presents one of the tournament’s toughest groups, setting up high-profile encounters as Ghana returns to the global stage after securing qualification through the African qualifiers.

The Black Maidens booked their place at the World Cup in dramatic fashion, defeating Senegal in a penalty shootout after a closely contested final qualifying round.

Their qualification marks another milestone for one of Africa’s most successful youth women’s teams, which has built a strong reputation for producing talented players and delivering competitive performances on the world stage.

With Brazil, Canada and Norway all boasting strong youth football traditions, Ghana will be aiming to rise to the challenge and continue its proud history in the competition.

The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Morocco later this year, with the Black Maidens hoping to make a significant impact as they represent Ghana against some of the world’s best emerging young talents.

Black maidens group below

FIFA Women's World Cup 2026 Group C lineup: Canada, Brazil, Norway, and Ghana on a purple poster.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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