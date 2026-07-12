Senegal sack head coach Pape Thiaw after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 12, 2026

Senegal have dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw following the country’s disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) announced sweeping changes to the national team’s technical setup after mounting criticism over the Teranga Lions’ performances during the tournament.

Thiaw’s side were eliminated in the Round of 32 after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium, bringing an abrupt end to Senegal’s hopes of progressing further in the competition.

The federation has also dissolved the entire technical staff as part of what is being described as a major restructuring aimed at restoring confidence in the national team ahead of future international competitions.

The decision ends the 45-year-old coach’s tenure, with the FSF opting for a fresh start following what many supporters and football analysts viewed as an underwhelming World Cup campaign.

No successor has been announced, but the federation is expected to begin the search for a new head coach in the coming weeks as preparations turn towards upcoming continental and international fixtures.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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