Adamus mining dispute: Nzema Assembly members run to Lands Minister

Assembly members in communities affected by the operations of Adamus Resources Limited are calling for urgent government intervention amid rising tensions between residents and the mining firm, warning that the situation could escalate into a major security threat if not addressed swiftly.

The appeal is directed to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, with local leaders expressing concern over recent developments in parts of the Nzema East District and surrounding areas.

According to the Assembly Member for the Salma Electoral Area, Yacoub Abdul Aziz, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, the atmosphere in several communities remains tense following a protest by residents over neglect and alleged signing off part of the concessions to foreign individuals.

The demonstration reportedly saw angry youth burning tyres, blocking roads, and vandalising some security post structures belonging to the company—actions local leaders say reflect deep-seated frustration over the company’s operations.

While acknowledging previous efforts by the minister to engage stakeholders, Abdul Aziz insists the current situation requires more decisive and inclusive intervention.

“For some time now, the security situation in some communities has been compromised,” he noted, warning that unresolved grievances could trigger further demonstrations, confrontations, and possible clashes.

According to him, the growing anger among the youth poses a serious risk not only to the company but also to peace and stability in the wider district.

The assembly members argue that the issue has evolved beyond a routine dispute between a company and host communities, requiring direct involvement from central government.

They are calling for intensified engagement involving traditional authorities, opinion leaders, residents, and the company to create space for dialogue and a lasting resolution.

At the heart of the tensions are longstanding concerns by residents over access to mining concessions. Community members have accused the company of sidelining locals while allegedly allowing foreign nationals to undertake alluvial mining on portions of the concession—claims they say contradict the mining laws.

Many residents also complain about a lack of transparency and inadequate consultation on decisions affecting their lands and livelihoods.Local leaders warn that if the situation persists, it could negatively impact economic activities in the area, where many depend directly or indirectly on mining for survival.

They fear prolonged tensions could worsen unemployment and deepen hardship among the youth.

The assembly members are therefore urging government to act quickly, stressing the need for a transparent and inclusive process that restores trust, ensures fairness, and prevents further escalation.

They maintain that sustained communication between the company and host communities will be critical in avoiding future conflicts and safeguarding stability in the district.

Adamus Reacts To Concerns

However, Adamus Resources has denied the reports alleging leasing portions of its mining concessions to foreign entities, describing the claims as false. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said assertions that it had bypassed local interests were “entirely without truth”.

It reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the concerns and advancing the interests of host communities in the Nzema area of the Western Region, stressing that it would not renege on its responsibilities.

The company emphasised that it is wholly Ghanaian-owned and managed, and called for constructive engagement rather than confrontation. It highlighted its local employment record, stating that more than 60 per cent of its workforce is drawn from its immediate host communities, one of the highest ratios in the mining industry.