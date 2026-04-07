2 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from June 19 to July 18, marking a historic tournament to be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The announcement by Uganda’s Local Organising Committee signals a major step forward in preparations for what will be the first AFCON jointly hosted in the CECAFA region.

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While venues for the opening match and final have yet to be confirmed, organisers say the three nations are working closely to deliver a successful tournament. Previous events in the region, including the African Nations Championship, have provided a framework for sharing key fixtures among host countries.

‎In a move aimed at boosting fan participation, the Ugandan government has announced visa waivers for international supporters. The policy will take effect one month before the tournament and remain in place until a month after its conclusion.

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‎According to LOC communications director Dr Dennis Mugimba, the initiative forms part of efforts to promote Uganda’s tourism sector, with attractions such as wildlife safaris and the Nile River expected to draw visitors.

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‎However, preparations have not been without challenges. Inspections by CAF revealed that key venues, including the Mandela National Stadium and the under-construction Hoima Stadium, currently fall short of required standards.

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‎Uganda’s Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, acknowledged the concerns but insisted that work is already underway to address the deficiencies ahead of the next round of inspections.

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‎The 2027 tournament, which follows the 2025 edition in Morocco, is expected to draw global attention as East Africa prepares to showcase its ability to host one of football’s biggest events.

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‎Despite the infrastructure concerns, organisers remain optimistic that the region will rise to the challenge and deliver a memorable competition.