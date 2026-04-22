AFCON 2027 faces uncertainty as CAF flags short falls at host Nations

The future of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is in doubt after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reportedly began considering moving the tournament from its original East African hosts to South Africa.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania were jointly awarded hosting rights for the tournament, scheduled to run from 19 June to 18 July 2027. However, a recent inspection report has raised serious concerns about the region’s readiness, particularly around stadium infrastructure.

According to the findings, several venues especially in Uganda fall short of CAF’s Category 4 requirements, the minimum standard needed to host matches at the continental showpiece. The report highlights delays in construction and renovation projects across all three host nations.

The potential relocation to South Africa is understood to be under active consideration, given the country’s existing world-class stadiums and experience hosting major international tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

While CAF has not yet made an official announcement, the uncertainty casts doubt over East Africa’s first opportunity to co-host the competition. Regional organisers had previously described the tournament as a landmark moment for football development and infrastructure growth.

Officials from Kenya and Tanzania have yet to publicly respond to the latest developments.

CAF is expected to make a final decision following further assessments in the coming months.