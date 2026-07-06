Inaki Williams vows Ghana will return stronger after 2026 World Cup exit

Soccer player in a white jersey with number 19, gesturing with his right arm extended during a match.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 6, 2026

Ghana forward Inaki Williams says the Black Stars will return stronger after their 2026 World Cup campaign ended with a narrow defeat by Colombia in the last 32.

The Black Stars were beaten 1-0 at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, with Jhon Arias scoring the only goal of the match in the first half to send Colombia through to the last 16.

Despite the disappointment, Williams praised Ghana’s players and supporters for the unity shown throughout the tournament.

“Proud of this team and of all the work we’ve done,” the Athletic Bilbao captain wrote on social media.

“We all wanted more, but seeing the whole country come together again to give strength to the Black Stars has been truly special.

“From the heart, thank you Ghana. We’ll come back.”

Ghana reached the knockout stage as one of the competition’s best third-placed teams after finishing third in Group L.

Their group-stage campaign included a 1-0 win over Panama, a goalless draw with England and a 2-1 defeat by Croatia.

The exit ends Ghana’s hopes of progressing further at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Attention will now turn to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which begin in September, as the Black Stars look to build towards their next international campaign.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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