Akyem Swedru Circuit Court remands farmhand over defilement of 13-year-old girl

Person with a bandaged head facing away holds an orange poster that says 'Say No to Defilement' in a sunny park area.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 11, 2026

The Akyem Swedru Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Akosua Attaa Nyarko, has remanded a 29-year-old farm labourer, Kofi Isaac, into custody after he pleaded guilty to defiling a 13-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in October 2024 at Aprade, in the Akyem Achiase district in the eastern region. After the act, the accused reportedly fled and remained at large until he was arrested by police at Aprade on June 7, 2026. He was later handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, DOVVSU, in Oda.

Court documents revealed that the victim is currently 12 weeks pregnant as a result of the incident.

Kofi Isaac pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on June 11, 2026. The court remanded him to reappear on June 18, 2026, for sentencing.

He has also been linked to a separate case involving a 12-year-old girl allegedly defiled on June 5, 2026, also at Aprade. That matter is expected to be handled separately.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives crime Latest News news

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Uniformed police officer seated at a table with wrapped gifts and bottles, against a yellow wall.
    Archives
    GNFS honours its retiring Head of Sports Divisional Officer Grade One Edward Annang Akporh
    Man in white traditional outfit with a head wrap speaks into a microphone at an outdoor event under a tent.
    news
    Wontumi pursues plea deal in EXIM Bank fraud allegations
    A senior man in traditional white robes and orange headwear sits in a chair labeled 'National Chief,' wearing dark sunglasses at a formal ceremony.
    African News
    Drug abuse poses a grave threat to Ghana’s future – Chief Imam
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31