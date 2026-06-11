Akyem Swedru Circuit Court remands farmhand over defilement of 13-year-old girl

The Akyem Swedru Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Akosua Attaa Nyarko, has remanded a 29-year-old farm labourer, Kofi Isaac, into custody after he pleaded guilty to defiling a 13-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in October 2024 at Aprade, in the Akyem Achiase district in the eastern region. After the act, the accused reportedly fled and remained at large until he was arrested by police at Aprade on June 7, 2026. He was later handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, DOVVSU, in Oda.

Court documents revealed that the victim is currently 12 weeks pregnant as a result of the incident.

Kofi Isaac pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on June 11, 2026. The court remanded him to reappear on June 18, 2026, for sentencing.

He has also been linked to a separate case involving a 12-year-old girl allegedly defiled on June 5, 2026, also at Aprade. That matter is expected to be handled separately.